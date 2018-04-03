Tuesday, April 3, 2018

You tube video

There is an interesting you tube video done in Sept. of 2017. Mario from Access Lake Chapala is in it. You might see yourself in it too. Just what we need, more advertising for this place, so crowded now that the entire town is a traffic jam. I thought the Easter vacation was over this week but it is worse than last week. I tried swimming yesterday but I kept running into kids. I had to swim in the kiddie pool and I was there as soon as it opened.
It Looked like another 2500 full capacity day. I am surprised that I wasn't kicked out of the kiddie pool. 

This morning, I walked to the grocery store, El Torito, and cars were using the frontage road like the main road. No cars were moving on that or the carretera. So I just walked home to get out of the mess. If you are interested in the video on you tube, put in: U. S. Citizens relocating to Mexico Form Unique Expat Community. 

As for me, I am going to hang around my apartment the rest of the week. It is hot out there anyway, too hot to walk. Chico has the right idea. He is snoozing on the chair. Olive is sleeping on the bed. 






