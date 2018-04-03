You tube video

It Looked like another 2500 full capacity day. I am surprised that I wasn't kicked out of the kiddie pool.
This morning, I walked to the grocery store, El Torito, and cars were using the frontage road like the main road. No cars were moving on that or the carretera. So I just walked home to get out of the mess. If you are interested in the video on you tube, put in: U. S. Citizens relocating to Mexico Form Unique Expat Community.
As for me, I am going to hang around my apartment the rest of the week. It is hot out there anyway, too hot to walk. Chico has the right idea. He is snoozing on the chair. Olive is sleeping on the bed.
No comments:
Post a Comment