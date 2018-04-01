Sunday, April 1, 2018

Walk on Easter Morning


I walked to Salvador's restaurant and had my last meal there. Tomorrow it will become an Italian restaurant.



Taco stand



Food truck



Food truck



Juice stand





Jacaranda blossoms

Chico is passed out under the fan. I tried to put this post on earlier but I had some problems getting any photos on. Finally I managed to fix it. 
  1. Hi, That is interesting about a new Italian restaurant. I wonder if it is moving from another location. We have eaten at the two food trucks. The owner of the Mediterranean one is nice. We should meet for lunch soon. It has been too long.

    1. is this from Pat? Just guessing here. If so, yes that would be nice. We could try the new Italian restaurant which I also don't know the name. P

