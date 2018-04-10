Tuesday, April 10, 2018
San Antonio again
I took the bus to visit my friend in San Antonio again and this time at the restaurant I ordered a Chili Rellano. Each one comes out looking like a work of art. And it was delicious. I took Chico on the bus inside my gym bag with his head sticking out. He loved it. He looked all around while we were on the bus. Unfortunately we came back right when the kids were getting out of school. One in the afternoon and the bus was packed. I got a seat in the back and really was concerned about how Chico would handle all the children, some trying to pet him. But he was great. Just sat in that bag on my lap looking so happy to be out with me. Here are more photos of San Antonio and the first one is of my Chili Rellano.
