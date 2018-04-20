Friday, April 20, 2018

Morning Thoughts

I had a busy day yesterday. I went swimming in the morning, had lunch with my friends Pablo and David and in the evening I went out to La Nueva Posada with my friend Carolina. I have become such a recluse that I rarely go out with friends. It was fun. I would like to be more social but it is difficult without a car. And to go out in this hot weather. 

Here are a few photos of the day, the spa, Pablo and David, and Carolina. After a day like this, I say a little prayer of thanks for my life here in Ajijic. I love Mexico. I hope I never have to return to live in the United States.



















  1. Thank You for the photos and glad you had a truly wonderful DAY. YEA

  3. Isn't it nice when a day comes together like that? You live in a beautiful place.

  4. Hi Peter, yes days like this are rare. Thanks for writing. P

