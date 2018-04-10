Morning Thoughts

Several people came to look at this house, including my apartment, no fun for me. One American woman came back with her husband. But no one bought. There are lots of concerns here. Like the brick building in front of us and the garbage on the corner and no parking or garage, and all the noise. (And the things people wouldn't know about on first glance, like my neighbor with seven dogs, including the pit bull that came into my yard, and his week long parties in the street and him throwing his used couch into the only parking area to rot for months.)
My landlord gave up the idea of selling--for now. What a relief that was for me because I generally am happy here. I have gotten used to the disadvantages and the low rent gives me a lot of financial freedom. Now if only I had a pet sitter so I could spend that money. I would like to go to Kansas to see my son and daughter-in-law this summer.
A few days ago I went to the San Antonio plaza with my friend and we also had lunch at the restaurant across the street from it. I have photos of that on the previous blog post. I sent the photo of the Chili Relleno to my son. He posted it on his facebook page. I just checked, 142 people have commented on it. So I am putting it again on this post. I am going to have one today.
I also put this photo on again of the waitress because she is so lovely. I don't know if she is one of the owners or not but she was wonderful. Plus, she reminds me of my daughter-in-law when she was about that age. I really miss my son and daughter-in-law. Facebook and skype are nice but they do not take the place of real face to face visits. I haven't seen them for several years now. Far too long.
I am taking the bus to San Antonio with Chico in my gym bag zipped up with just his head sticking out. I hope the bus driver will let me take him on the bus. It is against their rules but if he is in the bag, he might get on. He loves my friend's two little dogs. Dogs need friends too.
No comments:
Post a Comment