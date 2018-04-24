Morning thoughts-- minor surgery

In this photo it looks like it is on the left side of my forehead. It is actually on the right side but photos reverse things. You can see how large it has grown. I had it taken off twice in the past few years and it has always grown back. A private plastic surgeon through one of the local clinics did it both times. So I decided to try a different plastic surgeon at a different doctor's office. Many of the local doctors offices have specialists who come in once a week to see patients.
I saw the new specialist. She said that she couldn't do the surgery in the office. That I would have to go to Guadalajara to a regular surgery room to have it done. That it may grow so much that it would burrow into my brain. What? Burrow into my brain????
I was really scared. But she said it was okay to wait a few months to do it, not to wait years. I walked out of there---stunned. Since I had recently spent over two months trying to get reapproved for IMSS health care here, I thought this would be a good opportunity to use their services. After all, that is what I paid for and so I called a helper to take me to the clinic. I can't go to the clinic without an interpreter.
He said it would cost me 800 pesos just for his services for one visit. In order to use the IMSS clinic a person has to show up there at six thirty in the morning and get a number, then again at eight thirty in the morning, and wait around to be called. And from my last experiences with IMSS when I tried to see a knee specialist, after six months of trying, and paying the helper to go many times to see if I got an appointment scheduled with a specialist, nothing happened except a lot of expense and trouble until I finally gave up. Maybe that is their treatment plan, stall until you finally heal naturally.
So I called the first plastic surgeon who took it off two times already. He agreed to do it again. It was only a few days later that he did the surgery for very little money in the local doctor's office, all the while chuckling at what the other plastic surgeon had said to me about it possibly going into my brain.
Now I have to wait one week and not exercise or be out in the sun. Then he will take out the stitches. No worries about it being cancer. It is just fat. How could fat cells burrow through the skull? It comes back again if just one tiny piece of fat cell is left inside the area. He took a very long time to get them all out, including finding a few hiding in my muscle. Hopefully, he got them all this time. I am sitting around my house for a few days, reading and relaxing. I also got a haircut since that first photo was taken.
Again I say that IMSS is not something to be used except for MAJOR medical emergencies. They make it so difficult to use that It just isn't worth all the trouble.
No comments:
Post a Comment