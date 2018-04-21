Lunch at the Real de Chapala Hotel with my friend Carolina

I hadn't been to the Real de Chapala for a few years. The location and view are great but like many restaurants with great views and tourist customers, the food left me cold. Just like the hamburger that was served to me. I don't think it was even touched by heat. For the second time in my life, I sent food back to the kitchen. It came again but not much better, still cold. This meal cost me almost ten Dollars. I will not eat there again. Even for the beautiful view. Here are some photos of it. And my hamburger and Carolina's dry chicken. Ugh. No wonder they don't have many customers.
