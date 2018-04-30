Monday, April 30, 2018

Elizabeth Basulto


Ely is a wonderful helper. I don't know what I would have done without her all these years. She always came to my rescue whenever I had problems. If you need someone to help you, give her a call or e mail her: 045 331 321540 or e mail her at basulto80ely@gmail.com  She does not speak English but we have always managed to understand each other.
at

2 comments:

  1. Your forehead looks great! Good food, good friends and good professional health care. You're sitting pretty over there.

    ReplyDelete

  2. Thank you Peter. Yes, a good life. P

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)