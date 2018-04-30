Monday, April 30, 2018

Dr. Manuel Jimenez del Toro, Plastic Surgeon

I got the stitches taken out of my forehead today. It still needs to heal more but this is what it looks like for now. I highly recommend Dr. Manuel Jimenez del Toro. Here is his information and a photo of him. 

Dr. Manuel Jimenez del Toro 
Cirugía Plástica y Reconstructiva
Tarascos  3514
Fracc, Monraz
Guadalajara

He Also goes into the Maskaras clinic on Monday mornings from nine am to ten thirty am. 
E mail JIMENEZPLASTIC@GMAIL.COM
Emergency Phone 333 106 598






Me with the bump in photo below and without it in the one after that.





Thank you Doctor Manuel Jimenez del Toro
  1. YOUR FOREHEAD LOOKS REALLY FABULOUS IN THAT PICTURE, P! SO GLAD YOU HAD THAT TAKEN CARE OF. CAROLINA

  2. Thank you Carolina. I am pleased. P

