Who's the BOSS????

That blanket on the bed is Chico's favorite spot.
He didn't get it in time. It is funny to watch them race to my lap when I am resting in my lazy boy chair. The cat usually wins and Chico gives up. But I love them both equally. I can't do much about it if the cat is in charge of our household. She just pushed herself into our lives and took over. Cat owners will understand this fact. Dog owners mignt be mystified.
Dogs have masters, cats have staff...ReplyDelete
Hi Peter, Thanks for the morning laugh. SO TRUE>.... pReplyDelete