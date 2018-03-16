My morning walk with Chico

Two good taco stands along the way.
The Jacaranda trees are already blooming.
Chico ran into his friend Nacho at Salvador's restaurant. We had breakfast there.
On the left is my friend Steve. Nacho's owner. I got some bad news from him today. Salvador's is closing the first of April and an Italian restaurant is coming in there. So no more delicious inexpensive breakfasts or Sunday buffets or my favorite dish, coconut shrimp. Salvador's has been my go to spot every since I moved here, over ten years ago. Maybe it is time for me to be moving on too.
I was looking at the flower. Chico was sniffing the roots. Different interests. But we both loved hanging out at Salvador's.
