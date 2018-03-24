Chico and I visit a friend in San Antonio

The problem was getting back home. The taxi driver did now show up at three as he had promised. I waited in her house for two hours after three, calling every taxi driver I knew. They were all busy. I can't take Chico on the bus and after two hours I was ready to walk home but it was too hot to walk. I finally got a taxi and as I was giving my address to him, he rudely put up his hand for me to shut up while he took another call. Then he went and picked up two other women and took them home first.
Funny, the woman in the back seat with me said she needed to call the taxi driver she had called to let him know that she got another driver. She dialed the number. The driver's phone rang while he was driving in the front seat. He picked it up and started talking and at that point I realized that she was calling our driver. I told her as much. I was exhausted, hot and angry that he picked up more people and was so rude to me so I wasn't very talkative or friendly. But I did point out to her that she was talking to the driver.
It is really hard to get taxis these days. Maybe because there are so many people in the area. Maybe because people are returning to their cities north and need rides to the airport. Maybe because it is too hot to walk. Maybe because it is the beginning of the Easter holiday... Maybe because...... Who knows.. all I do know is that I was in a very bad mood by the time I got home.
San Antonio plaza
Jacaranda trees and stands around the plaza.
Notice how quiet it is there. Boys got out of school and were playing in the plaza for awhile and then it was quiet again.
Chico liked all the new smells.
Some Canadians resting in the shade. They are only here for two months. Going back home in a week. I hope their taxi driver is more reliable than the one I had used when I went to my friend's house.
This is where we ate the fish tacos. Right across the street from the plaza.
Our fish tacos.
Two roses from my friend's new garden.
I had two hours of sitting there, calling taxis, so I had lots of time to meditate on these beautiful roses. But I wasn't in much of a meditating mood. I just wanted to go back home. I was not being a spiritual person. At that point I was just an extremely frustrated person.
I just wrote a long note, but it disappeared when I hit publish. Anyway, sorry your trip did not end well, but your pictures are lovely and I'm sure it was wonderful to see your friend. Hard to to imagine "hot" weather...we had 5 inches of snow Wednesday, but today was 50 or so and some daffodils are blooming, as well as cherry blossoms. Hope you have a peaceful Sunday.
