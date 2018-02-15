Some photos of the Fat Tuesday Parade

Above are two of the Escaramuza riders. They are trick riders. Wonderful to watch.
Another one. I think they had a performance at the soccer field after the parade. I was too tired to go to it.
I took a lot of photos of the people watching the parade. I asked the mother if I could take their photo and she said yes but just as I snapped it, she hid behind her children. Under that black plastic bag.
The entire parade route was covered in flour. They were throwing it everywhere.
