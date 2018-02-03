Morning Thoughts

There is a celebration tomorrow afternoon in the Ajijic Plaza. I will go and try to get some pictures but there may be so many people that I won't be able to see anything. It has something to do with native food.
I remember when I first came here, I always had my camera on my wrist. I have taken about twenty thousand photos of this area. So I am pretty much done with doing that. Maybe it is time to turn the blogging over to newcomers. People still in that what I call pink cloud of excitement about living here. To me, now it is just my home and I take everything for granted. How many times can a person take a picture of the same building or tree or plaza? Twenty thousand times in my case. Happy Constitution Day.
