Saturday, February 3, 2018

Morning Thoughts

I haven't been writing much on my blog. Guess I am running out of steam. Nothing new to write about since I am getting over four days of being at home sick. And it has been very cold here, especially in the mornings and at night. Yesterday was warm and I felt well. I went to the spa and it was one of those spectacular and rare days with no one else in the pool and lots of sunshine.  Today is overcast and cold. I am going out in a taxi with a friend. Not looking forward to that because the traffic is horrendous, bumper to bumper from one end of town to the other. 

There is a celebration tomorrow afternoon in the Ajijic Plaza. I will go and try to get some pictures but there may be so many people that I won't be able to see anything. It has something to do with native food. 

I remember when I first came here, I always had my camera on my wrist. I have taken about twenty thousand photos of this area. So I am pretty much done with doing that. Maybe it is time to turn the blogging over to newcomers. People still in that what I call pink cloud of excitement about living here. To me, now it is just my home and I take everything for granted. How many times can a person take a picture of the same building or tree or plaza?  Twenty thousand times in my case. Happy Constitution Day. 
