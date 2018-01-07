Strange e mail about my blog

Hi Patricia,
I'm a producer for a studio in Guadalajara, we are going to film a documentary in Chapala and Ajijic, the days of 8,9,10 and 12 of January, I read your blog And I wonder if there is a male blogger that can help us with the Documentary. We pretend to pay the people that can help us bit We need a male. I don't know if you know someone interested in This.
Thanks!
So that is word for word what I received in my e mail today. I don't have words to express my reaction to it. I wrote back to her asking why she needed a male and she said her client wants a male. WHY? I have no idea. I don't know any MALE BLOGGERS here. Actually I don't know ANY BLOGGERS here. And why would she insult me by asking me to recommend a man to do a job that I am perfectly qualified to do? And what does this phrase mean? WE PRETEND TO PAY PEOPLE THAT CAN HELP US....... ?????
I wonder where PRETEND money can be spent? At a pretend Ajijic? Maybe I should have pretended to have been flattered that she asked me for help.... It was such open discrimination with no rational explanation for it and then the expectation that I would gladly help that I am speechless.....
