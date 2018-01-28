Photos of the Festival Cultural Sangre Viva in Ajijic

Amber earrings and bracelets for sale.
Handmade game board.
Huichol with his yard paintings and various dolls and spiritual objects. The bags above and behind him are carried by the Huichol men.
I love the large yarn paintings. They cost about a hundred and fifty dollars. What a bargain. It takes them from one to two months to make one painting
You can see some of the bead work in the photo above. Ceremonial bowls that are beaded inside. Cloth dolls. Beaded bracelets and belts, etc He is wearing one of their traditional hats.
The man in the photo above made these musical instruments. The two objects on the lower left are drums.
The man in the above photo made wooden objects, including that fantastic face below him.
The stage and drums for the evening performance.
T shirts for sale
Onyx for sale.
The young man in the above photo was selling hart shaped objects with tassels. I saw some Huichols wearing them around their necks. They must have a religious significance.
Above was a notebook with the skull painted on the front.
The man in the above photo made the drums.
Necklaces made out of feathers, and also earrings. You can see part of them in the lower part of the photo.
There were many more booths. I may go back today.
