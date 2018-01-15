My morning at the hot springs pool

I arrived at the pool this morning at ten forty five. It was cold. The workers were walking around in their jackets, scarves and hats but the water was hot. Nice. I love having the pool to myself. I feel like I am a millionaire, without all the problems of maintaining a pool. Just swim, rest and go home.
It is rarely empty here. I guess the cold air kept everyone away but look at the next photo. I took it after doing my laps. I swim for an hour.
The pool at eleven forty five. The temperature of the air can go up by ten degrees between ten forty five and eleven forty five. But it was still cool in the shade. Because we are at about five thousand feet above sea level, the air is thin and that makes a big difference between being in the sun or the shade. Maybe that is also why the temperature rises so quickly. If you want to do laps, best to get there early, before the crowds arrive. The price of admission just went up. It goes up twenty pesos at the beginning of every year. Now it is 280 pesos for an adult and 140 pesos for a child. It is not cheap, especially for big families. I guess that is why they have an ATM machine at the entrance and one inside.
Looks lovely! Our river has chunks of ice!ReplyDelete
Karen in VA
Hi Karen, thanks for commenting. I assume that you aren't swimming in your river. PReplyDelete