Morning Thoughts

Hyacinth
It has a sweet fragrance and my room is scented with it. Below are some photos of plants in my small patio. The palms are growing so quickly that they are hiding all the mess of the barrier that my landlord made to keep that pit bull out. So far, so good.
If you do not live here and if you ever consider visiting here, this is the time of year to come. After all the noise and crowds of the Christmas holiday and before more holidays arrive. It will start getting hot in a few weeks and then the rainy season will be upon us. Then another Christmas holiday. I hope to get out every day and enjoy this beautiful time of the year, before the beginning of the hot season and before the rains.
One more photo. Olive in my window, enjoying the sunshine.
Check out the view. They have built another story on the house across the alley and now all I can see is that brick wall. But Olive doesn't seem to mind.
Enjoy the weather! You have a beautiful patio, I love all the potted plants.
Thank you Peter. Good to hear from you. P
