Friday afternoon at the Ajijic Plaza

On Friday I went into town with a friend to go to the little dollar store. It isn't a dollar store, everything is more txpensive than a dollar, but the expats call it that because they have the same things as the dollar store in the United States. We sat on a bench in the plaza for awhile and discovered a small Mexican style restaurant directly across the street from the ice cream store in the plaza. It has been there about one year but I had never been in it. The food was very good and inexpensive. It only cost 45 and 50 pesos for our meals. There is a sweet dog that must belong to the owner, a very nice Mexican woman. We even bought an extra meal each to take home for later. Here are some photos.



The plaza wasn't crowded on Friday. We went back on Saturday and it was like an adult Disneyland. So many expats are in town now. The carretera is so crowded that it takes a long time to get into the main part of town and I feel like I am risking my life every time I try crossing it. This is the middle of the high season. I have a friend who wants to find a different , quieter, apartment in town. She can't find anything. Everything is filled up.  




The head waiter, welcoming us into the restaurant...bow wow



This wonderful salsa and chips came with the meal.

Above is my meal. A breaded chicken
Above is my friend's chili relleno. 

I like this restaurant. I will go there often. 
