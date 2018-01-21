Friday afternoon at the Ajijic Plaza

The plaza wasn't crowded on Friday. We went back on Saturday and it was like an adult Disneyland. So many expats are in town now. The carretera is so crowded that it takes a long time to get into the main part of town and I feel like I am risking my life every time I try crossing it. This is the middle of the high season. I have a friend who wants to find a different , quieter, apartment in town. She can't find anything. Everything is filled up.
The head waiter, welcoming us into the restaurant...bow wow
This wonderful salsa and chips came with the meal.
Above is my meal. A breaded chicken
Above is my friend's chili relleno.
I like this restaurant. I will go there often.
