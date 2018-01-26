Friday, January 26, 2018

A sunny but cold Wednesday market in Ajijic





I like to see the Huichols wearing their beautiful clothing. 

Three more Huichols, setting out their handmade jewelry.










The pizza maker.





It wasn't so crowded because I went just before nine in the morning.
2 comments:

  1. Beautiful fresh produce! I'd be a happy camper.

  2. Hi Peter. Good to hear from you again. P

