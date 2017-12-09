Morning Thoughts

I have my new glasses now and have been wearing them around the house for three days. I want to get used to them before taking a long walk. At this point, the cobblestones seem to be right in my face. Dangerous for walking because I cannot judge how far away they actually are from my face. This is because of Progressive lenses. Getting old is tough.
There is a Michoacan festival going on at the Ajijic plaza today and tomorrow. Lots of music, dancing, food and crafts. If it would get about ten degrees warmer, and the wind would stop, I might walk down and take some pictures. In the meantime I am just waiting it out and practicing walking around my house wearing my new glasses. Chico and Olive are hanging out with me. Olive manipulated me into cooking fresh chicken for her meals but now she doesn't like it. I don't know what comes next. Steak? What a cat. No wonder Chico gets irritated with her. She is like the queen of the house. Dogs are so much easier. But I love her and would be unhappy if anything happened to her or to Chico. They are my Mexico Family.
It was very windy last night. This morning my patio was full of leaves. I swept them up and later on I took these photos of Chico and Olive out there. They follow me around wherever I go. It is nice to be loved like that. Guess I will keep on cooking chicken for them---or steak......
It was too cold for Chico so he came back in the house. He is getting old, like me, and probably has arthritis, like me.
Cold or hot weather is very subjective. I noticed that the Mexicans walking past my window were all wearing their winter clothing, knitted hats, gloves, boots, jackets and I am guessing the temperature is between 60 and 65 degrees outside. I imagine if I were to walk down to the plaza I would see Expats recently there from Canada wearing shorts and t shirts. But I have been here so long now that I think 65 degrees is cold. Don't know how I would manage in the snow.
Snow in Monterrey and roads are closed! Strange weather. Stay warm, find a sunny spot. I love your courtyard garden.ReplyDelete
Good to hear from you Peter. And thank you. I did a lot of work on that little garden although it has a mind of it's own. PDelete
Garden looks very peaceful. Snowy in NYC today. Looking forward to the spring when it will be 65 again. Be careful when you walk outside.ReplyDelete
Hi Donna, thanks for commenting. And for your concern for me. Keep warm. PDelete