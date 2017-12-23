Happy Holidays to you All

A chunk of fresh string cheese, two potatoes, three tomatoes, one Fresh bolillo (bread), six fresh eggs, a quart of milk, sour cream, five yoghurts, a banana and a box of cereal. The cost was 135 pesos which is six dollars and eighty cents today. Is this close to the cost of groceries north of the border? It has been almost four years since I have been out of Mexico so I am out of touch with prices up there. I am just curious, wondering if I could afford to buy groceries up there. Not that I am considering moving. The Pit Bull problem has finally been solved and I am happy living here again.
HAPPY HOLIDAYS EVERYONE!
