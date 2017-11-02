Photos of the Thriller Dance at the Ajijic Plaza

Above is Cortlandt Jones. He directed the dance. Below is him without make up.
Below is a photo he sent me of him in the original Michael Jackson Thriller Dance. He said he is behind Michael Jackson and on the right.
I really wanted to interview him but I got sick again. I have the same problem I had a couple of weeks ago. Guess I will have to force myself to see a doctor today. Here are a few more photos.
At the end of th dance they did a line dance and everyone was invited to join in
Each year the dance is for a nonprofit organization. This year it was for the Tepehua Center.
Later on, when I feel better, I will write an article with more information for Accesslakechapala.com blog. This is about all I feel like doing for now. I think the men in the above photo were about as tired as I feel now.
Hope you doctors visit will fix you up. Thanks for the pictures.ReplyDelete
Hi Peter, Thank you for your concern. Just came back from the doctor. I have pneumonia. He wanted to put me in the hospital but I refused. So I have to try to get well here at home. PDelete