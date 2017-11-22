Photos of the Revolution Day parade

These two little kids are stuck in traffic on a float. They look tired. I was tired by then too. It said online that it started at nine thirty. I was there at nine and it had already started. So I chased them for blocks, taking photos all the way. Then I had to walk back home so I took photos from the front of everything. The kids were so cute in their costumes and doing their routines. It was worth all that fast walking for me.
This is my favorite photo. The little girl was so sweet, on her way to join the parade but she stopped for me so I could take her picture.
The little girl in the above photo was dancing.
Thank you for the wonderful photos, Pat! Hope that you're feeling much better now.ReplyDelete
Good to hear from you again. Thank you. PDelete
Don't you just love a parade! Great pictures, you must be feeling better...ReplyDelete
Thank you Peter for commenting and for your concern for my health. Yes I am much better. PDelete