Morning Thoughts

Yesterday was Maket day. I went down for a little while with Chico. I am over the Pneumonia but just doing a little bit each day. I still don't feel strong enough to go to the spa. I didn't even have enough energy to take any photos at the market. I bought a very large pewter bowl for ten dollars. It is on my kitchen table with a screen over it that happens to just fit. Here are some photos of it.
This is it with the screen on top that I already had.
It has designs of veggies in it.
This is the bottom of it.
I always look at the junk dealers stalls for treasures. I have a small collection of pewter. Other than this piece, I just bought a few veggies and walked home very tired. I am trying not to overdo it.
