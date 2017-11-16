Thursday, November 16, 2017

Morning Thoughts

Yesterday was Maket day. I went down for a little while with Chico. I am over the Pneumonia but just doing a little bit each day. I still don't feel strong enough to go to the spa. I didn't even have enough energy to take any photos at the market. I bought a very large pewter bowl for ten dollars. It is on my kitchen table with a screen over it that happens to just fit. Here are some photos of it. 

This is it with the screen on top that I already had. 



It has designs of veggies in it.


This is the bottom of it. 


I always look at the junk dealers stalls for treasures. I have a small collection of pewter. Other than this piece, I just bought a few veggies and walked home very tired. I am trying not to overdo it.
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)