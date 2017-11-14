Morning Thoughts

The weather here has been beautiful. I sit in the sunshine in the afternoons. Friends have come down and I haven't been able to visit with them. Maybe in a few days I will feel up to doing that. One friend just returned from a trip to Iran and she has a bad case of Broncitis. Another friend has emphysema. I feel for both of them. Not being able to breathe is very difficult. I am glad my problem is over, hopefully, now.
DON'T OVERDO IT PATRICIA! My advice to myself that I hope I can keep today and the next few days. Funny about physical pain, it is so easy to forget once it is gone. Otherwise women would only have one child and say, NO MORE. I remember when I was in high school and had my appendix out. I thought that if the pain would go away and I could get out of the hospital, I would be happy for the rest of my life. But I forgot once I was well and went on with all the heartaches and triumphs that come with being alive. The memory of that pain completely forgotten.
This is the high season now, although this entire year has felt like the high season. There doesn't seem to be a low season anymore. The hotels are pretty much booked up now until around April. If you come down without a reservation, good luck in finding anything.
I have been sick for many weeks. I missed most of the Day of the Dead celebrations and I don't know what else. Staying home is now my safety zone and I almost don't want to go out in the world again. Hopefully, in a few days of being well here I will be bored and feel like joining the living again.
