Morning Thoughts about the doctor and Pneumonia

Okay, I went in at four thirty and the doctor was right on time. He seemed to be surprised at how much better I had gotten in one week. I have been taking very good care of myself. I told him that is why I didn't want to check into the hospital that first day that I saw him a week earlier. Plus the expense and having no one at home for my animals. He was dismayed but didn't push me. Later on, when I found out just how dire my situation was, i might have changed my mind about that. But this week there were no more bees in my chest or ghosts talking about what to do with me when I arrived wherever a person arrives after dying. I was much clearer. But i am still not well.
He said it was okay for me to walk a bit so i did walk to the hospital and back but i can't be around people for another seven days and sees him again. He charges 300 pesos. That is around 16 dollars. I noticed on the board, a night at the hospital is only 900 pesos. They also have an x ray machine but I didn't ask the cost and they have a lab and full operating room and one or two hospital rooms.
Anyway, my daughter-in-law who is a nurse had told me to get pregnazone and use it too. So I bought a box. I told the doctor and he said no, that there was a shot that worked better and has no side affects. So He gave me another bunch of prescriptions. I walked to the generic pharmacy and bought the shot and almost everything else and walked back to the hospital and for 30 pesos the nurse gave me the shot. I have to get another one today. I think it is a steroid. And I have another round of antibiotics to take and of course the noisy nebulizer.
I walked home. And it takes most of my day just doing all this drug routine but my garden is beautiful and sunny. I have been sitting out there and enjoying my plants. The barking dogs next door--not so much. No more sightings from the pit bull that so casually walked into my house a few days ago, took a huge dump in my kitchen, drank Chico's water and walked back out the front door.
I constantly drink herbal tea with honey and then juice..... So, hopefully this will be over soon and I can get back to the spa and spend a lot of time in their natural steam room. Thank you all so much for your outpouring of concern for me. I really appreciate that. Looks like i will live a bit longer but i will maybe wait a couple of days before writing again. I wrote an article for accesslakechapala.com under blogs. Maybe it is published now, about the Thriller Dance. Haven't done anything since but I do have photos of the trick or treaters I was sent to put in another article when I am up to writing again.
