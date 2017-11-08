Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Morning Thoughts about the doctor and Pneumonia

I was asked again about how I am feeling. So here goes....  I went to the doctor yesterday at the Ajijic Hospital. I usually don't recommend doctors or restaurants or dentists because others may have a different experience but this time I want to recommend the doctor there. His name is Dr. Antonio Herrera Cuesta. He comes in at different hours so it is good to call and find out when he is there. Here is his number: 333 4547783. He is a very young man and very soft spoken. One thing that I love about every doctor I have seen in Mexico, and I have seen a lot, they are all very kind and will listen to what you say. They do not make you strip of your clothes, weigh and measure you and treat you like a body first. First and foremost is that they seem to care about your personality and your spirit, and the body comes next. And they only look at what is troubling you. No invasive other stuff and no sitting half naked in a cold examining room for what seems like hours in the USA.  One of the main reasons I live here is because of the medical care, because of the doctors and nurses I have seen and the hospitals.

Okay, I went in at four thirty and the doctor was right on time. He seemed to be surprised at how much better I had gotten in one week. I have been taking very good care of myself. I told him that is why I didn't want to check into the hospital that first day that I saw him a week earlier. Plus the expense and having no one at home for my animals.  He was dismayed but didn't push me. Later on, when I found out just how dire my situation was, i might have changed my mind about that. But this week there were no more bees in my chest or ghosts talking about what to do with me when I arrived wherever a person arrives after dying. I was much clearer. But i am still not well.

He said it was okay for me to walk a bit so i did walk to the hospital and back but i can't be around people for another seven days and sees him again. He charges 300 pesos. That is around 16 dollars. I noticed on the board, a night at the hospital is only 900 pesos.  They also have an x ray machine but I didn't ask the cost and they have a lab and full operating room and one or two hospital rooms.

Anyway, my daughter-in-law who is a nurse had told me to get pregnazone and use it too. So I bought a box. I told the doctor and he said no, that there was a shot that worked better and has no side affects. So He gave me another bunch of prescriptions. I walked to the generic pharmacy and bought the shot and almost everything else and walked back to the hospital and for 30 pesos the nurse gave me the shot. I have to get another one today. I think it is a steroid.  And I have another round of antibiotics to take and of course the noisy nebulizer.

I walked home. And it takes most of my day just doing all this drug routine but my garden is beautiful and sunny. I have been sitting out there and enjoying my plants. The barking dogs next door--not so much.   No more sightings from the pit bull that so casually walked into my house a few days ago, took a huge dump in my kitchen, drank Chico's water and walked back out the front door. 

I constantly drink herbal tea with honey and then juice.....   So, hopefully this will be over soon and I can get back to the spa and spend a lot of time in their natural steam room.  Thank you all so much for your outpouring of concern for me. I really appreciate that. Looks like i will live a bit longer but i will maybe wait a couple of days before writing again. I wrote an article for accesslakechapala.com under blogs. Maybe it is published now, about the Thriller Dance. Haven't done anything since but I do have photos of the trick or treaters I was sent to put in another article when I am up to writing again. 
