A few Halloween photos

Unfortunately I was sick on Halloween. I was planning on going trick or treating with this group of friends. But my friend Dulce sent me these photos. I was so sorry that I had to miss it. I am feeling better. Maybe in a few days the doctor will say I can go out in public again.
How could anyone say no to those beautiful smiles? There are a few more photos plus the article about the Thriller Dance posted on accesslakechapala.com
How could anyone say no to those beautiful smiles? There are a few more photos plus the article about the Thriller Dance posted on accesslakechapala.com
They're all so cute! And I love the photo of the little witch with the rainbow in the sky behind her!ReplyDelete
My favorite photo too. PDelete