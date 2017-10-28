Morning Thoughts

Chico is looking towards the window. It is closed most morning these days because the air is very cold now. But he loves to listen to all the noise outside. We are coming into one of the noisiest times of the year, the Day of the Dead, which means many days, not just one. Last night and early this morning, the dogs were going crazy because of the fireworks were already going off. My neighbors have three little dogs and one large dog and they all hate the fireworks. I remember the first night I slept here, I thought someone was breaking into my fence because they all throw themselves against a wooden door every time there is a loud noise from the fireworks. I have lived here over two years and they still react the same way with each time.
One year my neighbors closed off my street, put tables and chairs outside and partied all night long. Loud music, fireworks, eating and drinking, what a night.
There is so much going on in all the towns that I could not possibly see it all. There are people at the cemeteries, cleaning the graves and putting beautiful wreaths on them and in the evening, sitting on the graves of their loved ones, eating and drinking and playing music. There are all the altars in Chapala where they have closed off a couple of streets. There are several parades. Today is the Thriller Dance in the afternoon at the Ajijic Plaza and then a parade. I will for sure make it to that. And I have been invited to go Trick or Treating with friends. I am looking forward to that too.
These next few days will not be times of relaxing in the peace and quiet. There won't be any peace and quiet.
