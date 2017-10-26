Morning thoughts

This is the weekend of the Day of the Dead. The Thriller Dance will happen on Saturday in the Ajijic plaza. Last year I didn't have a camera that worked. This year I hope to get some good photos of it. I always enjoy this event. And I have been invited to go Trick or Treating with friends and their litte girl. We will go early in the evening so I can get photos of that too. All the altars will be set up in Chapala and people will be cleaning the graves and spending time with their dead loved ones.
I am almost completely over my Broncitis, or whatever it was. I was never told, just given a useless shot and useless medicine. And overcharged. I think usually TIME is the best healer for illnesses like that.
It is great to be able to go outside again, and just in time for the holiday. Last year my neighbors closed off the street and brought in tables and chairs and had an all night party. No sleeping for me but it was fun for awhile to listen to the loud music. I must remember to get some candy for their children.
HAPPY HALLOWEEN
