Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Morning Thoughts

This morning for the first time in weeks I am going swimming. It is still cold outside and I am still a little sick. But if I don't go I will end up stark raving mad from all these days of just sitting around the house. I can understand why solitary confinement is such a horrible punishment.

This weekend is the Day of the Dead weekend. Lots of things will be happening. I feel good right now and that is a plus. Maybe I will be able to go out and enjoy some of the activities.

This morning a friend commented on my blog and I was unable to post her comment or answer her. For some crazy reason blogpost has changed things around. Now instead of sending comments to me so I can post them, they send them to another site that is totally incomprehensible to me. So I cannot post comments nor can I answer comments. I will try being patient. That worked the last time blogspot messed up my blog. I must apologize to anyone trying to reach me through the blog. It just won't happen for now... I may have to bring in a computer expert. I am seeing one this weekend. Maybe he can figure it out and get it working again.  In the meantime, I apologize for this next glitch......
  2. Well this is interesting. The comment went directly to my post instead of my e mail address. I will see what happens when someone else makes a comment. P

  3. hi, trying to leave a comment. Hope it is a fun weekend with lots of good pictures.

    1. Hi Pat. Thank you. Yes it is working again now. I just have to wait out the times when it stops working. I swam today. Came home exhausted. Your friend, p

  5. Hey Pat,
    In Chicago we don't see the sun for 4 months. Just looking out the window at the cold and snow. Hope you feel better soon.

    1. Thank you for writing. It is working again. I wish I could send some sunshine up to you. P

