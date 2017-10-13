I Am Sick so not writing until I get well

Oh, no. Please take care, Pat! Thinking of you.Karen in VA
thank you.
Sorry you're under the weather again. Feel better soon and take care of yourself.Phyllis
Thank you. I am a little better today. P
Six shots of Tequila will scare that bug right out of you! Be well soon...
Thank you Peter. My chest feels like a bee hive lives there now/ p
Feel better soon--we all miss you
Thank you Larry. I feel a little better today. P
Hope you are on the road to recovery.
Thank you Donna. P
Oh, no. Please take care, Pat! Thinking of you.ReplyDelete
Karen in VA
thank you.ReplyDelete
Sorry you're under the weather again. Feel better soon and take care of yourself.ReplyDelete
Phyllis
Thank you. I am a little better today. PDelete
Six shots of Tequila will scare that bug right out of you! Be well soon...ReplyDelete
Thank you Peter. My chest feels like a bee hive lives there now/ pDelete
Feel better soon--we all miss youReplyDelete
Thank you Larry. I feel a little better today. PDelete
Hope you are on the road to recovery.ReplyDelete
Thank you Donna. PReplyDelete