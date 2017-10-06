Friday, October 6, 2017

Chico and I walk home from the Ajijic Plaza



I love to see men taking care of their babies.



This man cares nothing about the light. Red light? Who cares. No one is going to run into a man on a horse. So he went on across the street.













at

6 comments:

  1. A lovely walk — thanks for sharing!

    ReplyDelete

  2. Beautiful! Love all the pics.
    Karen in VA

    ReplyDelete
    Replies

    1. Thank you Karen. Good to hear from you. P

      Delete

  3. Looks very quiet and peaceful today. And of course, the colors, always make me think a fiesta is in the making.

    ReplyDelete
    Replies

    1. Hi Mary, thanks for writing. A fiesta always seems to be in the making here. P

      Delete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)