Wednesday Market last week in Ajijic

Puppies, anyone?????
This woman doesn't look like she cares much about if she sells anything or not. It must be really hard for them to get there in the middle of the night and set up their stands, then take them down in the late afternoons. I know I couldn't do it.
Look at those beautiful papayas.
This stand has beautiful handmade bowls and they also brought in some handmade birds. The yellow one in a previous photo is also there. You can see it in the back right side of the photo.
These are made out of tin.
This is the taco stand.
These grapes are delicious.
