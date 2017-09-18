The Rebozo Parade Part 1

She is a bit too young for the parade. Maybe in a couple of more years.....
The winners were given bouquets of flowers. Maybe he has one, but it could just be for his sweetheart.
Everyone in the parade was lined up and it felt like hours to me. I don't know how the little girls had the patience to stay there. Notice the girl at the front of the line with the red rebozo (Which is a shawl) and the blue bow. She was a real character. I took several more photos of her to give you an idea of what she was like.
Since she was one of the youngest, she was in the front of the line but she refused to stand there. What an interesting little girl. I can't imagine how her parents have enough energy to keep up with her all the time.
This little girl was very different in temperament. She came over to me and was giving me a little plastic flower that she found on the ground. Did I mention that they were bored???? Standing in that line for so long.
I think the little girl in the blue outfit was getting stage fright.
The one in blue finally calmed down. But she still has a strange expression. Like, What Am I DOING HERE?
This girl doesn't look very happy either. They were just kept standing there in a line for too long.
The older girls and the women were at the back of the line.
No comments:
Post a Comment