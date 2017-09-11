The Ajijic Plaza on a Sunday afternoon

I took this photo on my walk to the plaza. Mexican flags are for sale all over town now. The 16th of Sept Parade is coming up soon. This is a big month for holidays in Mexico. And look at the beautiful, green mountains from all the rain we have had lately. So nice to see the sun again.
This afternoon were the escaramaza riders. I am guessing that is where these people are going.
the plaza was crowded all afternoon and in the evening they had a bandstand and huge speakers. I left before all that action.. Six hours in the sunshine was enough for me, and I think for Chico too. The woman at the front of the photo is Jan and she called me over to her table. She had met me on a previous visit here and she reads my blog. So I sat with her and another woman for hours. It was great fun. Chico sat in my lap.
Jan bought me my favorite dessert. Carrot cake with real cream cheese frosting. And later on she shared her club sandwich with me.
This dog was with a couple sitting next to me. Check out those eyes.
The restaurant next door will bring over food to people at the coffee shop.
There is another stand that sells tocos on Sundays. You can see that we didn't go hungry.
The club sandwich from the restaurant next door.
Cheese cake from the coffee shop.
These girls were selling chewing gum. People were coming over to us every few minutes, either just asking for money or trying to sell us something.
A Huichol Indian family.
This dog was in the middle of the plaza, totally enjoying the sunshine.
Part of the crowd. I am going to make part two. Because I can't put so many photos on one blog post.
Looks like a wonderful day!! Wish I was there.ReplyDelete
Connie in Wa.
Hi Connie, thanks for writing. We have had some awful days lately. This was a great change. PDelete