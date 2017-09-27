Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Tepetate Pian Thai Restaurant Ajijic

I went to lunch with my friend Jan to my favorite Thai restaurant. Here are some photos of their place and their food. It is on Hidalgo 31, open 12-9. Closed Sundays.





The couple sitting next to us.

Jan and I were sitting by the front door and it was one in the afternoon. All the children were walking past on their way home from school. That was fun to watch. Chico enjoyed it too.




  1. Yummy~ Everything looks delicious ~

    1. Hi Yvonne, thanks for writing. All good food. P

    1. Hi Peter, yes, I am going there again tomorrow. P

  3. This looks so good. Is there Thai cooks who make the dishes or owned by Thais? just wondering. I used to live in Thailand in the late 80's Love Thai food. It is spicy and sometimes use small hot thai chilies. lol

    1. They advertise that the cook in Thai but I wouldn't put a bet on that. P

