Sunday afternoon in the Ajijic Plaza part 2

I am glad they still allow dogs in the plaza.
Lots of food stands were being set up for the evening.
Cold hot dogs on a stick. Yummm.....
More flags for sale.
A small group of people on horses were coming down the street.
You can see how crowded it was in the plaza.
More people.
These two nice women let me take their picture. They told me that the rebozo parade will be next weekend, not this weekend. But I loved theirs. Maybe they will be in the parade.
Ms. Patricia W.,
Thank you for taking the time to blog about Ajijic/Chapala, its surrounding area, and your adventures. It's good to see the people, the vibrant colors, and daily life in the area.
I learned about the Chapala area back in 2001 from retired US expats I met in Puerto Vallarta while we were on vacation. They stated how wonderful a place it was and loved living there.
Since then, I've researched the area and finally had the opportunity to visit in 2015 and 2016. I plan to do so again during our Christmas Break 2017.
Still trying to convince my wife that this would be a great place to retire (12 years from now)once the kids are out of the house and I'm old enough to retire.
We'll continue to visiting and hopefully she'll fall for the area. .
Once again thank you for your blog and your thoughts about the Houston Floods; slowly but surely everything is getting back to "normal".
Sincerely,
Julio D.
Houston, Texas
Thank you so much for your e mail. My heart goes out to you. Maybe we can have coffee while you are both here. Rentals are very hard to find now . I have two friends staying at Mis Amores Hotel. I was impressed with it. P
hmm with rentals hard to find! it seems no new construction in the area even when some US/canadians moving in the area?
I have been thinking of moving to this area. Oh well Just curious what is the weather like during the year. Thank you
I have seen construction going on here. Check out yearly weather online on a weather site. It will give you a good idea. It has been beautiful here the past few days. But we still get overcast days. P