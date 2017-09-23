Saturday, September 23, 2017

Morning thoughts

I was hoping that we were coming to the end of the rainy season but I was wrong. Another rain storm just came through. But it didn't last very long and now everything has been cleaned and watered. All the Independence Day celebrations are over and the town is quiet for now. I wrote several articles about the celebrations on Accesslakechapala.com.  I didn't make it to everything that was happening. I coudn't be in two places at once. So I missed the blessing of the horses at the church and the horse parade and I don't know what else. During a holiday it would be impossible to keep up with all the events that happen for days at a time.

I am starting to think about Christmas. I hope I won't have to be in this apartment during those two weeks. Last year there were so many parties all around me that I couldn't sleep at all. I may try going to Amatlan de Canas. As soon as the rainy season is over I will take an exploratory trip up there. It is only about three hours outside of Guadalajara. It is a small mountain town with only 3,000 residents. I got out my Spanish for Idiots book and am FINALLY, after all these years, starting to study it. I expect very few people up there will speak English. 

I look at the news everyday and it gets me so depressed that I don't want to write about my own uneventful life after all the disasters that have been happening to people all around the world. Right now the earthquake in Mexico City is dominating the news here. What a tragedy. We didn't feel it at all.  Maybe I should quit looking at the news and try to live in a little shell, unaffected by the rest of the world. Living here would be like that if I didn't look at world news.  For now, It is very peaceful here. And when it isn't peaceful it is filled with celebrations. What's not to like? Except for worrying about the rest of the world, the natural disasters and ones created by people.

Anyway, the rain has stopped. I hear a bird outside singing and music coming from someone's radio. I love the mornings here when my window is open. My landlord stands up on his balcony smoking his cigarette and people walking down the hill on the street yell up to him and maybe have a small conversation with him as they walk. So if I get to work and study this book, one day I may know what they are saying. It doesn't matter much. What they are really saying is what people say in all cultures and languages, just acknowledging each other and wishing them well. That is a great way to start out a day no matter where you live. So this morning I wish you well and that you enjoy your day.
2 comments:

  1. Enjoy the peace and quiet, for now... 2017 will go down as a year of disasters, globally...

    1. Hi Peter, Unfortunately you are right so far...... too much bad happening in he world. P

