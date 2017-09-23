Morning thoughts

I am starting to think about Christmas. I hope I won't have to be in this apartment during those two weeks. Last year there were so many parties all around me that I couldn't sleep at all. I may try going to Amatlan de Canas. As soon as the rainy season is over I will take an exploratory trip up there. It is only about three hours outside of Guadalajara. It is a small mountain town with only 3,000 residents. I got out my Spanish for Idiots book and am FINALLY, after all these years, starting to study it. I expect very few people up there will speak English.
I look at the news everyday and it gets me so depressed that I don't want to write about my own uneventful life after all the disasters that have been happening to people all around the world. Right now the earthquake in Mexico City is dominating the news here. What a tragedy. We didn't feel it at all. Maybe I should quit looking at the news and try to live in a little shell, unaffected by the rest of the world. Living here would be like that if I didn't look at world news. For now, It is very peaceful here. And when it isn't peaceful it is filled with celebrations. What's not to like? Except for worrying about the rest of the world, the natural disasters and ones created by people.
Anyway, the rain has stopped. I hear a bird outside singing and music coming from someone's radio. I love the mornings here when my window is open. My landlord stands up on his balcony smoking his cigarette and people walking down the hill on the street yell up to him and maybe have a small conversation with him as they walk. So if I get to work and study this book, one day I may know what they are saying. It doesn't matter much. What they are really saying is what people say in all cultures and languages, just acknowledging each other and wishing them well. That is a great way to start out a day no matter where you live. So this morning I wish you well and that you enjoy your day.
Enjoy the peace and quiet, for now... 2017 will go down as a year of disasters, globally...ReplyDelete
Hi Peter, Unfortunately you are right so far...... too much bad happening in he world. PDelete