More Ajijic Wednesday Market photos

I know I won't be able to eat all of those bananas or carrots or small tomatoes but I can't pass up a bargain. I regreted buying them by the time I got half way up the hill to my house.
Above is my favorite outdoor stand. I buy shrimp tortillas there several times a week.
It was so nice to be out in the sunshine. Haven't seen much lately. Just rain and overcast days.
This food stand was just setting up. I went early today to avoid the crowds.
I love these Huichol Indian beaded necklaces.
The last photo was at the top of the hill, the beginning of the market. I liked that wall hanging. The stall below it is selling fresh coconut.
I always enjoy your photos of the market. They give me a preview of what is coming for us this fall!ReplyDelete
Beautiful colors, what a pretty place.ReplyDelete
It's great to have so many choices of fresh vegetables. So healthy. I guess you've learned all different ways to prepare them. Enjoy!ReplyDelete
Hi Donna, Good to hear from you. It is sunny this morning..... Wonderful to see it. P