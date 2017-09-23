Homemade Pozole

About once a week in my neighborhood, someone is selling a delicious homemade meal. Today it was pozole. I bring my own container and say how much I want. This cost 30 pesos, ( a little over a dollar and a half) . It is maybe three nice big bowls of it. Included with it is a plastic bag of cabbage to put on top and cut up onions and a bag of hot sauce.I most likely will skip the hot sauce. Tomorrow the same woman will be making Menudo. Sometimes she makes other Mexican dishes. But I love the pozole. Guess I will go have some now.
Looks yummy! I'll skip the menudo...ReplyDelete
Hi Peter, Not many expats like menudo. I don't like it either. thanks for writing. PDelete