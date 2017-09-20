Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Golf Cart Ride

Me and Chico and Nacho. What a fun time. They love riding in the golf cart. Me too. Thank you Steve.
  1. I have a question for you Pat- Did you have any effects from the quake in Mexico City? DH is thinking of a trip down and is concerned. You haven't said so I'm hoping you're okay.

    1. Hi Fran, none at all. At least as far as I know. P

  2. Thank you. All the news up here is about Mexico City, nothing about the surrounding area. You'd think that was the only place in all of Mexico.

  3. Thank you for writing. The news usually only relates the bad things. There has been so much bad happening lately but there is also good. It just isn't reported much. P

