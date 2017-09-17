Combate de Flores in Ajijic Plaza

Combate de Flores means Flower Fight. I just wrote an article about it and what it means and you can read it on Accesslakechapala.com under blogs. Here I am just adding photos......
This is Edwardo, one of the people who went out into the five barrios here and gathered information about the Combate de Flores. It went on from 1926 to 1936. But check out the article and you will learn all about it on Accesslakechapala.com.
Enjoyed the both article and the photos very much. Only six weeks to go and we will be there!ReplyDelete
Hi Deborah, Thank you. The weather should be nicer by the time you arrive. Thanks for writing. PDelete