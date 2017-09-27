Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Chico and I took a walk to the restaurant






Coffee man. He brings it from Veracruz once a month.


This man sells fresh coconut juice or entire coconuts. 

Art Studio






The butcher shop, always Popular with the local dogs.

Coffee shop in the Ajijic Plaza


Restaurant in the plaza






8 comments:

  1. Pat that is the absolutely most stunning colour combination,I love it,lots of bloom!Thank you for the picture. Heather

    1. Thank you Heather for commenting. Makes it all worthwhile for me . I had no intention of taking pictures yet but that wall was like a shock to my senses. Rarely does that happen but the photo took itself. It was already there. P

  2. The colors are indeed amazing. Great pictures...

  4. Patricia,

    Thank you for taking time out of you day to update us. Such beautiful and lively pictures. Can't wait to visit in December.

    Sincerely,
    Julio D.
    Houston, Texas

  5. Thank you for commenting Julio. P

  6. Lovely pictures! Thank you for brightening my day! ~ Tracey

