Breakfast with my friend Carolina at La Antigua Restaurant

This is a fairly new restaurant and by the time we finished eating, all these tables were filled up with people having breakfast. It is a popular spot. Open Tuesday through Sunday eight a.m. To three p.m. on Avenue Hidalgo #257 Riberas del Pilar phone 331 329 8748.
The people working that day. Unfortunately, I forgot their names, but the woman in the middle is the owner.
The front of the restaurant.
There is an inside and an outside eating area.
My breakfast omelet.... it was good food.
