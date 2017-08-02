Spa in San Juan Cosala Photos

You can see the clouds above. It is like that just about every morning. I have to get there by nine thirty in order to swim laps. By eleven the crowds come in because it is summer holiday for the children. Often by eleven the sun is out and it becomes a beautiful day, but crowded at the spa.
So the choice is, Cold weather early in the mornings or crowds a little later on. I have to take the cold weather. Otherwise I can't swim the laps.
This is one of the smaller pools that children like to use because it is shallow. But if the two big pools are crowded and this one is empty, I will do laps in this one.
Above is one of the two big pools. Check out the palm trees they planted and the water they now have that showers into the pool. That water is cold and feels good when you get under it.
There are several places to buy food.
This year they also added more shade for the pools. It can get very hot in the thermal water with the sun beating down on you.
Another eating area is in the back of this photo. There are hundreds of tables and chairs here. And lounge chairs too.
This is the other big pool. It has a large slide for the children. It opens a little later than the pool that is in the second photo.
This is the one of the covered areas. Good to hide out in there when it rains.
Another children's pools. At the top of that slide, a bucket of cold water dumps onto the person sitting there. The children love that.
I just wanted to show you the clouds. It is just starting to clear up in this photo.
Right now it costs 260 pesos pr. adult and I think 130 pr. child. And also they have a family rate. It is expensive. I buy a twenty ticket pass that is only good for four months and not on holidays or weekends and costs 2600 pesos. What I don't use at the end of the four months is no longer good.
