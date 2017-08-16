Personal message to Henry Davis

Hi Henry, I am trying to reach you through my blog because for some reason the messages you send to me only come through Yahoo security center. I did answer your other e mail but apparently you didn't receive it because it is going through that yahoo security center. I cannot even type in your e mail address without that thing coming up. I don't know how to reach you except through my blog. I hope you read this. I am so sorry that this is happening. I have never had it happen with any of the e mails that have been sent to me. Thank you for writing. I don't know what else to do to reach you. Your friend, p
No comments:
Post a Comment