Thursday, August 3, 2017

Morning Thoughts--Market Photos Ajijic

Yesterday I took a walk with Chico to the Wednesday market but it was so crowded that we couldn't go down it. I just took a few photos at the top. I was going to have breakfast at Salvador's but every table was taken. I talked with a friend and he was saying that there no longer is a low season here. Apartments are hard to find, prices are much higher, and there are always lots of people and traffic in town. I see it too. This area has become almost as expensive as in the United States. New homes here are more expensive than they are in Overland Park, Kansas, where my son and his wife have moved to from Portland, OR.  They were finally forced out of Portland because of too many people and too high of prices.  The same thing is happening here.. 

 I don't know where I would go next. Most likely it would have to be out of this area completely. My blog still isn't showing up in Mexico and I still can't answer any comments. But here are the few photos that I took yesterday at the market.

You can see the crowds for yourself and these photos were taken at the top where it isn't as bad as the lower part that I could not even get to yesterday.

This little boy was taking care of his baby sister next to the grocery store.  He looks so proud of her. 


The watch man is installing a new battery in my orange plastic watch.

This is the top of the market. I don't know how the man selling baskets is going to make it down through the crowds. Maybe he isn't going to try. There are lots of sellers who just stay at the top, near the street. 


This is still the top of the market. You can see why I couldn't walk down it.

I like the design of the purse. I would never carry one like that but I still like it.

Another crowd photo

One of the flower stalls. I was trying to get a photo of that cute little girl in her mother's arms. The one with the top notch hair do. But she didn't turn my way. 
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)