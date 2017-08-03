Morning Thoughts--Market Photos Ajijic

I don't know where I would go next. Most likely it would have to be out of this area completely. My blog still isn't showing up in Mexico and I still can't answer any comments. But here are the few photos that I took yesterday at the market.
You can see the crowds for yourself and these photos were taken at the top where it isn't as bad as the lower part that I could not even get to yesterday.
This little boy was taking care of his baby sister next to the grocery store. He looks so proud of her.
The watch man is installing a new battery in my orange plastic watch.
This is the top of the market. I don't know how the man selling baskets is going to make it down through the crowds. Maybe he isn't going to try. There are lots of sellers who just stay at the top, near the street.
This is still the top of the market. You can see why I couldn't walk down it.
I like the design of the purse. I would never carry one like that but I still like it.
Another crowd photo
One of the flower stalls. I was trying to get a photo of that cute little girl in her mother's arms. The one with the top notch hair do. But she didn't turn my way.
