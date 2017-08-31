Morning Cat Thoughts

Wish I knew what cat thoughts were going through Olive's head while she looked at the you tube videos. The second video is of a mama cat nursing her kittens. (It looks like she is smiling. Okay, I am projecting that onto her, out of sheer boredom on my own part.) Olive loves to sit next to me while I am on the I pad in the mornings. So when I am bored I will put on videos of cats for her. She seems to like them.
As you can tell from this post, nothing is going on in my life at the moment except showing videos to my cat. I have been stuck in my apartment for too many days. First I was sick. Then it started raining. Then my washing machine broke and I waited six days for the repair man to show up. I STUPIDLY believed him when he said he would be here. Then he wouldn't even call to cancel or answer his phone or show up. I just sat here watching the disaster unfolding in Texas and feeling guilty for being angry about my own minor problem. So what if I was stuck here, waiting and waiting and it was raining outside?
At least I wasn't flooded out. At least I still have a home.... Finally my landlord sent over another repair man and he did a great job of fixing what the first repair man had broken six days earlier. He knew the first repair man who came here and broke my machine. From a minor problem it became a totally unfunctioning machine. He said the man was working in Guadalajara. So why didn't he just say that instead of making appointments he had no intention of keeping?
I will never understand other people, and especially people from a culture different than my own. I have heard that some Mexicans will give you the wrong directions just because they don't want to disappoint you. And maybe this repair man was continuing to lie to me about his plans to come and fix his mistake just to keep me from getting disappointed or upset.
The opposite happened. I was ready to move out of here by the end of the sixth day. But who can complain when there is a major disaster and people are losing their homes? Sometimes I feel so small and insignificant and helpless. How can I help people in Texas when I can't even help myself to get my stupid washing machine fixed? Even though it is still raining here, I am going to force myself to go out. I can see why solitary confinement is such a horrible punishment. Being alone with one's own thoughts can drive a person crazy, especially while waiting for someone to show up who never does. Makes me think of the play, Waiting for Godot...... but I am dry. I have a house that is dry. I also have a working washing machine again. I don't have to move. And I even have a cat that watches videos. I am lucky to have all of this. But my heart is heavy for all the people in that disaster in Texas.
For anyone reading this who is living in Ajijic and looking for a great washing machine repair man, here is his name and phone number. Felipe at 314 118 1209. I won't mention the other man's name because of libel laws here. But if I could, I would have a lot of other words for him besides just his name.
Glad to hear that you're feeling better.
Glad to hear that you're feeling positive again. So much of the time, we're powerless over people, things and situations, but we're not powerless over our attitudes and responses.ReplyDelete
My Siamese loved video of birds singing and flying; perhaps Olive would too!
Thank you for commenting Deborah. I will try that next time Olive is sitting by my i pad. I never thought about putting on birds for her. Siamese are very smart cats. I had a friend who had a Siamese and one day she went into the bathroom and saw her Siamese using the toilet, her lets spread apart over the toilet seat. I wish my dog would learn that trick. P.Delete
I remember Olive was sick a while ago and you had to take her to the vet. I'm glad to hear you're both better and enjoying cat videos, but I agree, after so long everyone needs to get out of the house, nevermind a little bit of rain.ReplyDelete
Hi Jane, thank you for writing. And for remembering about Olive being sick. She is still skinny and doesn't eat much but is alive. I am happy for that. PReplyDelete
We have finally made it to Puerto Vallarta. We love our apartment but the sounds of the neighborhood are shocking. We have 2 babies about a year old that scream most of the time. One from one direction and one from the other. THEN. We have a mob of 6 to 10 year olds that play non stop in the street under our terrace. They scream and laugh constantly. The baby is screaming non stop right now. We have had 3 food trucks stop on our corner tonight playing music sooooo loud. Then there are the roof dogs that seldom stop. Yes, we have trash pick up daily. It has stopped raining right now. The Humidity is unbelievable and we are from the Texas Valley. So far I am not despondent, just been her 1 1/2 days. I may end up buying a gun! Not sure if it would be for me or the children! 😜ReplyDelete
i am so sorry, but your comment made me laugh. Welcome to MY world. I actually enjoy the sounds of children playing under my window. But the crying babies and barking dogs get to me. And Christmas season, forget about sleeping for at least two weeks. I don't know why people think Puerto Vallarta a romantic place. I like it for no more than two days. Then I am ready to come home to my own loud neighborhood. Also because it is such a tourist town, the locals aren't very friendly over there. Mexicans and expats. At least they never are to me. I may not look wealthy enough. PDelete
I meant for it to make you laugh. Glad it did. Most of the locals are kind to us. Some on the corner don't speak but most help us with the bus, the store, directions. One bar, they did not wait on us. It was in the Malacon. My Husband is Mexican American and I am causesan. Maybe they don't like mixed marriages? Do you follow my Facebook page? I am doing a daily post and lots of pics. Beverly Jones Carrizales. You are welcome to watch our disasters. HahReplyDelete
