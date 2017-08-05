Back online in Mexico

She said that after a tuba player moved into a house directly across the street from hers and he practiced in the street for hours at a time. But after a few months of driving her crazy, he moved. Peace again.
I read an article in the Guadalajara reporter that they are changing the garbage collection rules in order to try to fix the horrible street corner pile ups all over town. It said that no longer can we put garbage on the corners. We will be fined if we do that. We must put it in separate garbage cans in front of our houses.
I took a walk downtown to my favorite Thai restaurant yesterday. I noticed that there were black bags of garbage in front of everyone's doors. But still there were piles on the corners. I think I saw ONE garbage can. That would be a real problem in my neighborhood. Once a friend left a small box of cat litter on my door step and an hour later it was gone. I can see that happening to garbage cans too. My landlord parks right under my window. There is no room for a garbage can. Maybe this new system will work out. No one wants to get fined. They also are removing all the pegs that expats put up around town for hanging garbage up high to keep dogs out.
For me, it would be a blessing if I no longer had to live near a huge pile of garbage.
I have high hopes for this new system.
